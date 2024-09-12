Man Stabbed To Death In Dennery – Suspect In Custody

Police have arrested a 24-year-old suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred at La Pointe, Dennery, Wednesday.

At about 7:00 pm, the Dennery Police Station received the report of the stabbing.

As a result, officers attached to the Dennery and Richfond Police Stations went to the area and learned that one male was conveyed to the Dennery Hospital following an altercation.

When the officers proceeded to the Hospital, they observed an unresponsive male with apparent wounds to the chest.

The individual, identified as fifty-three-year-old Pascal Justin of La Pointe, Dennery, succumbed to the injuries.

The twenty-four-year-old police arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing is from the same community.

Saint Lucia’s homicide count is now sixty for the year.