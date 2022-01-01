Man Stabbed, Four-Year-Old Struck By Vehicle In Separate Castries Incidents – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

It was another busy weekend for the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS), which transported a four-year-old boy and a 41-year old man to the OKEU Hospital after a road accident and a stabbing in Castries on Friday.

SLFS officials reported that about 6:40 pm on Friday, a car struck a fifty-year-old woman pedestrian and her four-year-old grandson at Cul de Sac as they crossed the road.

The woman refused medical attention while the child complained of head pain, according to the officials.

They said that a result, an ambulance transported the youngster to the hospital, accompanied by a relative.

Later that day, about 9:27 pm, emergency responders received a report from Chase Gardens, Castries, that a 41-year-old man had sustained a stab wound to the abdomen and had lost a lot of blood.

The patient was in ‘unstable condition’ when an ambulance transported him to the hospital.

There are no further details at present.

