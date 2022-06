– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS), responding to a report of a shooting at Bois Den, Jacmel, near midnight on Saturday, said a crew from its headquarters in Castries found a 30-year-old man in the company of the police.

According to the SLFS, the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower back.

An ambulance transported the patient to the OKEU Hospital.

There are no further details at present.

