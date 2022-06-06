Man Shot Dead In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Reports say that one man is dead due to a shooting incident at New Dock Lane, Vieux Fort, Monday around 12:25 pm.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the Island’s latest homicide.

But, details surrounding the incident are sketchy.

The report of Monday’s fatal shooting came against the backdrop of reports of suspected gang members in Vieux Fort issuing explicit threats against each other in videos on social media.

There are no further details at this time.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

