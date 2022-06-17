Man Shot Dead In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia recorded another homicide around midnight Thursday night when a man in Vieux Fort, identified as ‘Sou-wi’ succumbed after being shot, police say.

Law enforcement officials who confirmed the death said the fatal shooting occurred at Shanty Town.

But the details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

The latest Vieux Fort homicide occurred as police continued investigations into the fatal shooting of a man in Soufriere on Thursday at about noon at Fond St Jacques.

Saint Lucia has so far recorded 31 homicides for the year.

There are no further details at this time.

