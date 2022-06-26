Man Shot Dead In Castries – Suspect In Custody – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

One man is dead following the latest incident of gun violence, this time at Faux A Chaud, Castries, police have confirmed.

And a suspect is currently in police custody.

Law enforcement officials identified the homicide victim as Solomon Joseph of Hospital Road, Castries.

According to reports, Joseph was standing by the road on Sunday morning when an assailant shot him several times.

A medical practitioner pronounced him dead around 11:00 am.

There are no further details at this time.

