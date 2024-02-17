Man Shot Dead In Castries – St. Lucia Times

Police have launched a probe into Saint Lucia’s 14th homicide in 2024.
According to reports, a man sustained fatal gunshot injuries in George V Park on Saturday.
Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) headquarters responded after learning of the shooting at about 7:51 pm.
There are no further details at present.
