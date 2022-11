– Advertisement –

A twenty-seven year old man is dead after a shooting incident in Castries on Tuesday.

Police have identified the deceased as Joshua Jn Baptiste.

He was walking along St Louis Street when he was shot three times in the back by an unknown individual.

An ambulance conveyed him to the OKEU Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 pm.

There are no further details at present.

