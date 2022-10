– Advertisement –

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man identified as Lindel Gustave in Forestiere, Castries.

Gustave sustained multiple gunshot injuries due to the incident at about 11:00 pm Wednesday in a robbery.

According to reports, three unknown assailants fatally shot the 35-year-old year old Forestiere resident and escaped with valuables.

The thirty-five year old was later pronounced dead.

There are no further details at this time.

