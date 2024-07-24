Man Shot Dead At Balata

The deadly gun violence plaguing Saint Lucia continued Wednesday, with a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a man at Balata, Castries.
A family member identified the deceased as Darius Joe, who had mental issues.
According to reports, Joe sustained two gunshot wounds and died on the road.
Emergency responders from the Babonneau Fire Station rushed to the scene after learning about the shooting at about 1:26 pm, but Joe had already succumbed.
A close family member decried the violence that has been sweeping the country, declaring that lenient penalties are partly to blame.
“The criminals have an opportunity to do what they do and believe they can escape,” he stated.
The relative said he did not know of any issues the unemployed deceased had with anybody.
However, the relative told St. Lucia Times that Joe was ‘not normal.’
“He had mental issues,” the relative said, adding that the deceased required constant medication.
Wednesday’s fatal shooting was the second in the past twenty-four hours.
On Tuesday, at about 4:20 pm the Babonneau Police Station responded to a fatal shooting report at Cacao, Babonneau, and found a motionless male near a parked car.
They identified the deceased as thirty-eight-year-old Devon Maximin ofTalvern, Babonneau.
So far, in 2024, Saint Lucia has recorded 46 homicides, mainly due to gun violence.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.