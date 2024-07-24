Man Shot Dead At Balata

The deadly gun violence plaguing Saint Lucia continued Wednesday, with a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a man at Balata, Castries.

A family member identified the deceased as Darius Joe, who had mental issues.

According to reports, Joe sustained two gunshot wounds and died on the road.

Emergency responders from the Babonneau Fire Station rushed to the scene after learning about the shooting at about 1:26 pm, but Joe had already succumbed.

A close family member decried the violence that has been sweeping the country, declaring that lenient penalties are partly to blame.

“The criminals have an opportunity to do what they do and believe they can escape,” he stated.

The relative said he did not know of any issues the unemployed deceased had with anybody.

However, the relative told St. Lucia Times that Joe was ‘not normal.’

“He had mental issues,” the relative said, adding that the deceased required constant medication.

Wednesday’s fatal shooting was the second in the past twenty-four hours.

On Tuesday, at about 4:20 pm the Babonneau Police Station responded to a fatal shooting report at Cacao, Babonneau, and found a motionless male near a parked car.

They identified the deceased as thirty-eight-year-old Devon Maximin ofTalvern, Babonneau.

So far, in 2024, Saint Lucia has recorded 46 homicides, mainly due to gun violence.