Man Shot Dead After Pursuing Robber In Choiseul

A man in Choiseul became Saint Lucia’s latest homicide victim after he pursued a robber and sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
At about 8:20 pm on Thursday, Choiseul Police Station officers responded to a report of a robbery and homicide at Mongouge, Choiseul.
The officers learned that a man with a gun had accosted the owner of a business place and tried to grab a bag containing the proceeds of the day’s sale from her.
According to the information, there was a struggle and the woman began screaming for help.
However, the bandit was able to take possession of the bag with the cash and ran away.
A man from the community, who had witnessed what transpired, went in pursuit of the robber when residents heard four gunshots and later found the pursuer lying in the middle of the road.
He had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.
Police have identified the deceased as Bernard Joseph and are continuing their investigation into the homicide.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.