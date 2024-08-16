Man Shot Dead After Pursuing Robber In Choiseul

A man in Choiseul became Saint Lucia’s latest homicide victim after he pursued a robber and sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

At about 8:20 pm on Thursday, Choiseul Police Station officers responded to a report of a robbery and homicide at Mongouge, Choiseul.

The officers learned that a man with a gun had accosted the owner of a business place and tried to grab a bag containing the proceeds of the day’s sale from her.

According to the information, there was a struggle and the woman began screaming for help.

However, the bandit was able to take possession of the bag with the cash and ran away.

A man from the community, who had witnessed what transpired, went in pursuit of the robber when residents heard four gunshots and later found the pursuer lying in the middle of the road.

He had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

Police have identified the deceased as Bernard Joseph and are continuing their investigation into the homicide.