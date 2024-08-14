Man Rushed To Hospital After Vehicle Overturns In Soufriere

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) emergency personnel rushed a man to the Soufriere Hospital after a Toyota Rush overturned at Sand Ballast on Mayers Bridge in Soufriere.

The Soufriere Fire Station learned of the incident at about 8:47 on Wednesday.

After administering emergency medical care at the scene, an ambulance crew conveyed the man, who sustained head trauma, to the Soufriere Hospital.

However, the twenty-three-year-old patient was later transferred to the OKEU Hospital in Castries.

A woman in the vehicle at the time of the incident was unhurt.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service has reminded motorists and pedestrians to remain alert, focused, and cautious when using the roads.