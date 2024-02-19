Man Rushed To Hospital After Suspected Hit-And-Run In Castries – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) personnel rushed a man to the OKEU Hospital following a suspected hit-and-run incident Sunday.

The responders received an emergency call at about 9:10 pm.

At the scene near the pedestrian overpass at Bisee, Castries, the emergency crew encountered the victim, who had sustained multiple injuries.

They included fractures and head and body trauma.

He was unconscious when the ambulance transported him to the hospital.