Man Pronounced Dead After Report Of Shooting In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

On Tuesday night, medical personnel at the OKEU pronounced a man believed to be in his late twenties dead after a report of a shooting on St Louis Street, Castries.

According to Saint Lucia Fire Service spokeswoman Annia Mitchel, at 8:53 pm, emergency personnel at headquarters in Castries responded to the shooting report.

She said the responders found a man who appeared to be in his late twenties lying on the ground in the presence of police officers.

The patient’s breathing was shallow.

“An assessment of the patient revealed that he sustained penetrating wounds to his body,” Mitchel disclosed.

“His wounds were managed prior to transportation and he was assisted with ventilations,” she stated.

However, Mitchel explained that the patient became void of vital signs and CPR was initiated en route to the hospital.

He was later pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

There are no further details at present.

