Man Injured In ‘Electrical Incident’ – LUCELEC Launches Probe – St. Lucia Times

St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) has begun a probe into an ‘electrical incident’ at Marchand on Friday.

A man in his twenties sustained injuries.

In responding to the incident, LUCELEC announced service interruptions affecting parts of Castries East, including Bagatelle, Bishops Gap, Arundel Hill, and Marchand.

The utility dispatched crews into the field as part of its investigation.

Eyewitness Robert Calderon, also known as Poule Bois, recalled opening his tyre shop in Marchand when he heard a loud noise.

Robert Calderon

“I saw a guy who was standing there all along fall,” Calderon told St. Lucia Times.

He disclosed that the man tried to get up and fell again.

“I saw endless sparks around him, like when you are grinding some metal,” Calderon said.

He also recalled that the sparks had burned the man’s tee shirt.

Calderon said he invited the man to sit in his shop, did not touch him, and summoned an ambulance.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service Headquarters emergency crew received the call at about 7:12 am.

Calderon revealed that the emergency responders were quickly on the scene, assessed the patient, and left with him.

“He was stable you know. But he was just there screaming because he said he felt like his insides pricking him,” Calderon told St. Lucia Times.

In addition, Calderon said he learned that a pigeon became stuck on an electrical wire and fell to the ground.

He recalled that the area had no electricity when he arrived, but later it returned.

According to reports, the Rock Hall, Castries man who sustained injury was standing near a concrete utility pole awaiting a bus when Friday morning’s incident occurred.

The police arrived and cordoned off the area with yellow caution tape.