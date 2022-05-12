Man Hospitalised After Vieux Fort Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A man was in the hospital Thursday morning after an individual alighted from a vehicle and shot him as he walked in the Cedar Heights area of Vieux Fort.

The shooter then got back into the vehicle, which sped away.

According to reports, the incident occurred about 5:00 am.

Emergency responders from the Vieux Fort fire station told St Lucia Times that they received a call for help, but the patient had already gone to the hospital upon arrival.

– Advertisement –

There are no further details at present.

– Advertisement –