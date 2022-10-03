Man Hospitalised After Suffering Electric Shock In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) ambulance transported a thirty-two-year-old man to the OKEU Hospital after a report that he suffered an electric shock at Patterson’s Gap, Castries.

According to the information, the man is an employee of a private company contracted by St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC).

He was working on a utility pole when the incident occurred at about 4.00 pm.

Emergency personnel said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

– Advertisement –

There are no further details at this time.

– Advertisement –