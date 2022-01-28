Man Hospitalised After Shooting In Babonneau – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) says it transported a man to the OKEU Hospital Thursday after responding about 3:49 pm to a shooting report at Desrameaux, Babonneau.

Emergency personnel said they found a forty-year-old man, the victim of a suspected robbery, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand.

The responders from the Babonneau fire station treated the patient and transported him to the hospital in stable condition,

There are no further details at present.

