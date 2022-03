– Advertisement –

Police are investigating a shooting incident at Monchy, Gros Islet, which has left one man, believed to be in his early thirties, in hospital nursing gunshot injuries.

According to reports, the shooting occurred about 8:00 pm in an isolated area, but the victim was able to make his way to a house to seek help.

An ambulance later transported him to the hospital.

There are no further details at this time.

