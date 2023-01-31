Man gets $650K bail for discharging gun at ECD bar

Black Immigrant Daily News

Bhaishnauth Gurpersaud

Bhaishnauth Gurpersaud, a 33-year-old electrician of Belle West, Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD), has been charged for discharging a loaded firearm at a bar.

Gurpersaud was on Friday last arrested at the 626 Bar at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) after he discharged a gun whilst there.

The man appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court today where he pleaded not guilty to three charges relating to the offence.

Gurpersaud was first charged with possession of ammunition without a license, contrary to Section 16 (2)(a) of the Firearm Act, Chapter 16:05 (eleven .32 rounds of ammunition).

For this charge, bail was granted in the sum of $250,000.

The man was also charged with possessing a .32 Taurus pistol (Possession of Firearm without License). For this charge, bail was granted in the sum of $250,000.

Gurpersaud was also charged with the offence of discharging a loaded firearm within 100 yards of “public way”. In this case, bail was granted in the sum of $150,000.

All three matters were adjourned to March 20, 2023.

NewsAmericasNow.com