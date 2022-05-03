Man Dies After Falling From Vehicle At Bexon – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A man died on the Bexon Highway Tuesday afternoon after falling from the back of a vehicle about 2:00 pm, reports from the community say.

The deceased has been identified only as Sheldon.

According to information, he fell on his neck from the moving pickup truck.

“He come and drop something home and he go back on the road and he board a van and they tell me go up the road and check on him,” a relative told reporters.

There are no further details at present.

