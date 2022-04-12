Man Convicted Of Unlawful Carnal Knowledge Of Minor – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions successfully prosecuted the defendant, Forns Arlette who was convicted by a majority verdict of a 9- member jury on 24th March 2022 of two (2) counts of Unlawful Carnal Knowledge.

The allegation against the defendant was that, in the year 2000 and 2001, the

defendant had sexual intercourse with a female student aged 11 and 12 respectively.

In 2018, some 18 years after the incident, the student, who is now an adult, gave an account of what happened to her to the Police who subsequently arrested and charged the defendant.

Thereafter, the defendant was indicted by the Director of Public Prosecutions on one count of Unlawful Carnal Knowledge with a female aged 11 years old; and a second count of Unlawful Carnal Knowledge with a female aged 12 years old, contrary to section 215 of the

Criminal Code of St. Lucia, 1992.

The sentencing of the defendant Forns Arlette is scheduled for 27th May 2022 before the High Court.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions wishes to inform the public that while the prosecution of cases of historical childhood sexual abuse such as this are not common, there is no statute of limitations on indictable offences such as: -Sexual Intercourse with a Minor, Rape, Murder etc.

Matters of these natures are of vital public interest and its prosecution, is of paramount

importance of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Source: Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions

