Man Charged With Resisting Arrest, Assault After Viral Hospital Road Incident – St. Lucia Times

Hospital Road resident Donnie Jordon Charlemagne appeared in court after police charged him on Monday with resisting arrest, two counts of assault, property damage, and using obscene language.

The First District Court granted Charlemagne bail of $6500.00 cash or suitable surety with reporting conditions.

The charges against the Hospital Road resident followed a viral incident on Friday evening in which residents of the area confronted police officers investigating a report of gang violence..According to a police release following the incident, a man physically attempted to prevent a search and assaulted an officer before being detained.

The release said a crowd tried to grab the suspect to free him from police custody.

“Missiles were also thrown at the officers and the police vehicle, which was nearby. The team of officers eventually left the area with the male suspect,” the release stated.

In addition, it warned that it is unlawful for anyone to obstruct the police when they are executing their sworn duty to protect citizens and maintain law and order.

“It is also dangerous for persons who engage in such illegal behavior as the police are authorized in law to use deadly force if the situation demands it,” the police release observed.

Headline photo: Stock image

