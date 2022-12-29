Man Charged With Possession Of Illegal Gun, Ammunition Granted Bail – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Saturday, December 24, 2022, about 12:00 a.m. officers attached to the Special Patrol Group in Gros Islet, were conducting patrols in the Ti Chimen, Babonneau area.

During that time, the officers had cause to search Sherlanski Eleuthere, a twenty-nine (29) year old resident of Ti Chimen.

Officers recovered a 9mm pistol and four (4) rounds of 9mm ammunition on his person. He was arrested and formally charged for unlawful Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

On Wednesday, December 27 2022, Sherlanski Eleuthere was escorted to the First District Court where he was granted bail for the offenses of Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Bail Conditions are as follows:

Possession of Firearm: $10,000.00 cash suitable surety or land documents

Possession of Ammunition: $5000.00 cash suitable surety or land documents

Not to leave the state without the permission of the court

Reporting conditions and travel restrictions were also added to his bail condition.

The matter was adjourned to the February 10, 2023.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Sock image.

