Man Charged Over Heckling Of Prince Andrew – St. Lucia Times News

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace after the Duke of York was heckled as he walked behind the Queen’s coffin.

Footage showed a man shouting at Prince Andrew as he followed the coffin up Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, at about 14:50 on Monday.

The man was pulled out of the queue by two bystanders and was later arrested and charged.

He was released and will appear in court at a later date.

No other arrests have been made in relation to the incident. Officers would not confirm if any inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

SOURCE: BBC News

