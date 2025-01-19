Man charged for Monrose murder; four charged for AR15 rifle

A 48-year-old man from Soufriere has been charged with the murder of Hank Monrose earlier this month.

Imran Henry, alias ‘Larose’ or ‘Roses’, of Lenny’s Hill, was remanded in custody at the Boredelais Correctional Facility when he appeared in court on Wednesday, a day after his arrest.

Monrose, 27, was shot in the abdomen while at Lenny’s Hill on January 19.

The update on the murder investigation was provided in a statement from the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

The police also disclosed that four people were charged in connection with the discovery of an AR15 rifle on Monday.

According to the RSLPF, around 4:45 p.m., a vehicle en route to the town of Soufriere was searched and the rifle was found.

The occupants of the vehicle were subsequently charged with possession of a restricted weapon.

Kenny Nicholas, alias ‘Minikey’ of Palmiste, Soufriere; Elison Louisy of New Development, Soufriere; Makkia Paul, alias ‘Turam’ of New Development Soufriere; and Mac Kenzie Herman of Palmiste, Soufriere appeared in court and were remanded in custody to reappear in court on February 27.