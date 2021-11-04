Man charged for abducting 4-year-old Cleo Smith

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The man, who was identified by Australia’s public broadcaster as Terence Kelly, was charged with various offenses including “forcibly taking a child under 16.”

He appeared in Carnavon court on Thursday afternoon, according to a police statement.

Cleo Smith was found by police in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a locked house in Carnarvon, a town in the state of Western Australia, some 30 miles from the campsite where she was apparently abducted close to three weeks ago.

Her whereabouts had gripped Australia for several days as concern grew over her welfare. Police said Cleo was found in a room in the house with the lights on, awake and playing with toys; they are yet to interview the girl, but specialists have arrived in Carnarvon from Perth to do so.

