Mallet To Be Struck From Serenity Park

MP for Castries Central and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Housing and Local Government, Richard Frederick, says he will soon deliver on another campaign promise, removing Sir George William Mallet’s name from Serenity Park.

The late Mallet was a politician who was Governor-General of Saint Lucia and held a number of high offices, including Deputy Prime Minister.

He was the United Workers Party (UWP) MP for Castries Central and died in 2010.

In 2019, Richard Frederick who had broken ranks with the UWP, had vowed to return what became “The Sir George William Mallet Serenity Park,” back to simply “Serenity Park”.

Frederick, then Castries Central MP and Housing Minister in the UWP administration, commissioned Serenity Park in Sans Souci on May 15, 2011.

On February 13, 2019, the UWP government renamed the park as part of activities for the island’s 40th independence anniversary.

The park was renamed the Sir George William Mallet Serenity Park with a plaque bearing the new name.

However, during Monday’s pre-cabinet press briefing, Frederick, now a member of the cabinet of the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), disclosed that as of Wednesday, the park will close to undergo some structural changes.

“As long as it is done and it is done well we shall have a reopening of the park and of course we shall rename Serenity Park to its original name,” Frederick stated.

The Castries Central MP recalled that the original name came from a competition among secondary school students..“Lo and behold some people that belong to the political directorate figured that we needed to insert some more into a name that was chosen competitively and so they decided to rename it,” the Housing minister stated.

According to Frederick, the upcoming changes to Serenity Park would deliver on a campaign promise reiterated in parliament this financial year.

“That is the construction of an amphitheater at Serenity Park. I’m pleased to announce that construction is due to commence on Wednesday…the contract has been signed, everything is in order and obviously serenity park would have to be closed for the duration of the construction,” he said.

The minister told reporters that he had received the contractor’s assurance that the park would be available for celebrations come Christmas this year.

“The amphitheater will comprise a covered stage so that we can hold performances, theatrical, arts and otherwise and there will also be three vending booths,” Frederick explained.

He added that some popular fast-food franchises would get invitations to operate the booths.

“So hopefully when the amphitheater is completed and the concessionaire booths are completed, we shall do the formal renaming to its original Serenity Park,” he emphasised.