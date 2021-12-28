Male Transported To Hospital After Vehicles Collide Near CCSS – St. Lucia Times News

Male Transported To Hospital After Vehicles Collide Near CCSS
Emergency personnel said they transported a male individual to the OKEU Hospital after three vehicles collided near the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS) Tuesday morning.

A Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) official said the patient appeared to have sustained minor injuries.

The SLFS said it received a call for assistance about 10:14 am.

Videos on social media showed a vehicle that had crashed into the median barrier along the highway.

There are no further details at present.

