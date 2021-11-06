Male Shot Dead In Vieux Fort

Police say a male individual is dead following a shooting incident in Vieux Fort Saturday morning.

Investigators have identified the deceased as Krishna Eristee.

According to law enforcement authorities, they received a report that some individuals were attending a party in a small wooden structure when a gunman entered and opened fire.

Emergency personnel from the Vieux Fort Fire Station who responded around 3:22 am said the victim sustained a gunshot wound above the right eye and was without any vital signs.

