Male Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle At Praslin – St. Lucia Times News

A vehicle struck a male pedestrian at Praslin on Wednesday, resulting in his hospitalisation.

The Dennery fire station responded after receiving a distress call at about 6:20 pm, treated a man in his thirties and transported him to St. Jude Hospital for further medical attention.

There are no further details at present.

But earlier this week, a female pedestrian succumbed at the OKEU Hospital after a trailer truck incident at the intersection of Laborie and Micoud Streets.

Police identified the deceased as 33-year-old Ciceron, Castries resident Chantal Cornibert.

The probe into her death is ongoing.

Saint Lucia has recorded nineteen vehicle collisions and 21 road deaths this year.

