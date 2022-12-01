Male Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle At Praslin – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
A vehicle struck a male pedestrian at Praslin on Wednesday, resulting in his hospitalisation.
The Dennery fire station responded after receiving a distress call at about 6:20 pm, treated a man in his thirties and transported him to St. Jude Hospital for further medical attention.
There are no further details at present.
But earlier this week, a female pedestrian succumbed at the OKEU Hospital after a trailer truck incident at the intersection of Laborie and Micoud Streets.
Police identified the deceased as 33-year-old Ciceron, Castries resident Chantal Cornibert.
The probe into her death is ongoing.
Saint Lucia has recorded nineteen vehicle collisions and 21 road deaths this year.
