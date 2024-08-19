Male Injured After Vehicle Overturns At La Bourne

A male individual sustained injuries when a vehicle overturned at La Bourne, Dauphin, on Sunday, the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) has said.

Emergency personnel from the Babonneau Fire Station responded after receiving a call for assistance at about 7:15 pm.

According to an SLFS release, the emergency personnel found the motor vehicle on its left side with the driver outside, awaiting fire service assistance.

He was complaining of body pain.

The responders provided emergency medical care before transporting him to a medical facillity.

The La Bourne accident was the latest in an alarming spate of road incidents, occurring despite road safety appeals from the police and the Fire Service.

Hours earlier, SLFS emergency personnel had rushed to the scene where another vehicle, a truck, had overturned, this time at Anse La Raye.

The responders learned of the incident at about 9:18 am and, on arrival, provided emergency medical care to three males before transporting them to a medical facility.

However, the SLFS disclosed that the truck driver declined transportation.

Saint Lucia has so far recorded sixteen road fatalities in 2024.

PHOTO: Stock image.