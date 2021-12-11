Male Hospitalised After Vehicle Accident In Monchy

Emergency personnel transported a man to the OKEU Hospital on Saturday after the pickup he was driving ran off the road and ploughed into some bushes at the side of the road in Monchy, Gros Islet.

The Gros Islet fire station responded after receiving a call for help around 6:33 a.m. and found that the injured man was the vehicle’s sole occupant.

He complained of pain in the back and neck, but the emergency responders who transported him to the Hospital reported that the injuries did not appear to be severe.

There are no further details at this time.

