Male Driver, Female Passenger Hospitalised After Bois D’Orange Crash – St. Lucia Times News

Emergency responders transported a male driver and his female passenger to the OKEU Hospital in the wee hours of Saturday morning after a road accident at Bois D’Orange.

According to reports, a Toyota Yaris heading South collided with a bus it was overtaking and veered off the road.

Emergency personnel said the driver and passenger in the Toyota sustained injuries but were both ‘conscious and fully oriented’ on their way to the hospital.

Gros Islet fire station received a distress call about 12:30 am and dispatched an ambulance to the scene while fire service headquarters provided backup.

The Gros Islet responders transported the female passenger, but fire service headquarters conveyed the driver to the medical facility.

Both patients, said to be in their twenties, were in stable condition.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

