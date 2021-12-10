Male Critical After Stabbing In Castries

After a stabbing incident on Trinity Church Road, Castries, a male was critical on Friday.
Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Communications Officer Stacy Joseph said at approximately 1:10 pm, personnel from the headquarters in Castries responded to a call about a physical assault and found the injured man in the presence of bystanders.
Joseph said an assessment revealed that he sustained a penetrating wound to his body.
The SLFS spokeswoman said the emergency responders treated the patient and transported him to the OKEU Hospital in critical condition.
– Advertisement –
There are no further details at this time.
– Advertisement –