Male Critical After Stabbing In Castries

After a stabbing incident on Trinity Church Road, Castries, a male was critical on Friday.

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Communications Officer Stacy Joseph said at approximately 1:10 pm, personnel from the headquarters in Castries responded to a call about a physical assault and found the injured man in the presence of bystanders.

Joseph said an assessment revealed that he sustained a penetrating wound to his body.

The SLFS spokeswoman said the emergency responders treated the patient and transported him to the OKEU Hospital in critical condition.

– Advertisement –

There are no further details at this time.

– Advertisement –