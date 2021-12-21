Malaysia warns of more floods as Prime Minister admits lapse in rescue efforts

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaMalaysia on Tuesday warned of more storms and heavy rainfall in the coming days as Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob admitted to weaknesses in the government’s response to flooding that has led to more than a dozen deaths and the displacement of over 60,000 people.

The country mobilized its army and other security agencies after torrential rain that began last Friday, which caused floods in eight states.

Authorities have been criticized by the public and lawmakers for their slow response, with some people trapped by floodwaters for more than two days before being rescued, particularly in Selangor, the country’s wealthiest and most populous region.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday acknowledged weaknesses in coordinating the response by federal security agencies, according to a broadcast on state-run news channel Bernama TV.

“I don’t deny (the weaknesses) and will improve in the future,” Ismail Sabri said.

