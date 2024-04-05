Major Rehabilitation For George Odlum National Stadium – St. Lucia Times

The George Odlum National Stadium (GONS) in Vieux-Fort is earmarked for a transformational rehabilitation process under the Philip J. Pierre-led Administration.

For too long, our athletes have been disadvantaged and deprived of the full use of the GONS.

In 2023, the Prime Minister took deliberate action to initiate the long-delayed rehabilitation works on the GONS.

He successfully negotiated a USD $75 million loan from the Saudi Fund for Development. The loan will finance construction and rehabilitation works on the St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction Project (SJHRP) and the GONS.

During his presentation of the 2024/25 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure on March 26, 2024, Prime Minister Pierre outlined the concrete action the government will take to restore the GONS and return it to our athletes and footballers.

Preparatory work on the GONS is expected to commence in the 2024/25 fiscal year.

The Prime Minister has committed $2.5 million from the 2024/25 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for stadium design, supervision services and site preparation works.

The commencement of preparatory works on the GONS is contingent on the relocation of the operations of the St. Jude Hospital to its original site in Augier, Vieux-Fort.

The Prime Minister understands the importance of managing state assets like the GONS prudently and efficiently.

The government will draw down from the loan from the Saudi Fund for Development to commence the subsequent construction phases on the GONS upon completion of the relevant preparatory works and after securing the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities.

The public can rest assured our athletes can look forward to benefitting from the use of a fully restored and first-class sporting facility.

Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, Saint Lucia will regain the capacity to host regional and international sporting competitions in the GONS.

Prime Minister and Min. for Finance, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, leads a Cabinet of Ministers and heads a government that continues to demonstrate its commitment to youth and sports development in Saint Lucia.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister. Photo: Aerial view of George Odlum National Stadium.