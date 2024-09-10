Major Announcements On Julien Alfred’s Homecoming Made

Saint Lucians have been given a glimpse of the grand celebration planned for Julien Alfred’s return to the island.

Alfred will return to Saint Lucia on September 24, marking her first visit since her remarkable achievement of winning gold in the 100 meters and silver in the 200 meters at the Olympics.

Given her historic performance, she is set to receive an enthusiastic welcome from the public.

During a pre-cabinet press briefing on Monday, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre announced that Sept. 27 will be declared “Julien Alfred Day,” a national holiday in her honor.

Additionally, the following activities were revealed:

Sept. 24 – Julien Alfred Arrives in Saint Lucia, Followed by a Motorcade on the East CoastSept. 25. – National Schools Rallies (Soufriere Mini Stadium and La Resource Playing Field)Sept. 26 – Alfred Visits The Ciceron Primary School with a Mural Unveiling and Massive AnnouncementsSept. 27 – National Holiday and Free Concert at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground at 4 PM

Officials have indicated that public suggestions and examples from other countries influenced the planning of these celebrations.

Saint Lucians are encouraged to come out in large numbers to join in what is expected to be a momentous occasion of national unity and pride.