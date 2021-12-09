Maintenance Scheduled For Castries-Gros Islet Highway

Press Release:– The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport wishes to inform

the public that maintenance on the dual carriageway of the Castries-Gros Islet Highway is scheduled to commence between the hours of 6:00am to 6:00pm Sunday 12th December, 2021.

This maintenance will involve cleaning of the median barriers, drainage works and de-bushing. The motoring public is advised that traffic along the dual carriageway will

be intermittently reduced to single-lane traffic.

Therefore, motorists are advised to proceed with extreme caution and utilise alternative routes where possible.

The Department of Infrastructure wishes to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by the scheduled maintenance.

(Press release updated by Department of Infrastructure)

