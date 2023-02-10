Mailboat runs aground off Spanish Wells

Black Immigrant Daily News

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Transport yesterday reported that the MV Legacy ran around near Egg Island off Spanish Wells, Eleuthera on Wednesday morning.

Seven passengers were reportedly evacuated from the vessels. The M/V Legacy provides mailboat service to Marsh Harbour, Abaco, and reports are that the vessel left New Providence en route to Abaco and lost generator power.

“The Ministry is advised that the cargo onboard includes 4,500 gallons of diesel fuel, five vehicles, a tar truck, and other miscellaneous cargo items. At present, there is no threat to the environment and all crew members and passengers have been safely disembarked,” the Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

According to its statement, a tugboat was en route to the vessel yesterday evening route to assist with the vessel’s re-floating once the weather permits.

“All relevant government agencies have been notified and emergency plans have been activated. The Ministry of Transport & Housing is closely monitoring this matter and an assessment will be conducted once the vessel is made free.”

The vessel is operated by Dean’s Shipping Co Ltd.

NewsAmericasNow.com