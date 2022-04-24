Macron Vows To Govern For All After Election Victory – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

French President Emmanuel Macron cruised to a second term Sunday, beating back a stronger-than-expected challenge from a far-right populist who has attacked the European Union and NATO and expressed support for Russia.

“I am no longer the candidate of one side, but instead the president for all,” Macron told cheering supporters who gathered near the Eiffel Tower to celebrate his reelection and the defeat of challenger Marine Le Pen.

In a rematch of the 2017 presidential election, Macron led Le Pen with more than 58% of the vote, according to projected results from the French news media, working with national pollsters.

Le Pen conceded shortly after the announced projection. She noted that she improved her performance from five years ago and will now concentrate on legislative elections for her party.

“The game is not completely over,” she told supporters.

Five years ago, Macron defeated Le Pen with more than 66% of the vote.

Macron, 44, who built his own political party to run for president in 2017, won again despite a first term beset by protests against his economic policies, the COVID-19 pandemic and, most recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine that roiled diplomatic relations across the globe.

(Read more at: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2022/04/24/macron-wins-french-president-le-pen/7415431001/)

