Macmillan Education Caribbean Releases Max Maths – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:- Macmillan Education Caribbean announce the release of “Max Maths – Making Real-World Connections”, a ground-breaking new series for Caribbean primary schools that makes an impact in every classroom.

This new series has been written to support the new OECS Learning Standards for Mathematics, developing the core skills of problem-solving, reasoning, communicating, connecting, and representing.

Max Maths supports all learners to become confident, curious, resourceful, and proficient

mathematicians.

At the heart of Max Maths – Making Real-World Connections are three key themes: rich mathematical experiences, which uses a Concrete-Pictorial Approach (CPA) to enrich learning; depth of understanding, by using activities with a range of questioning techniques; and positivity towards mathematics, which enables learners to experience and share their enjoyment in the subject.

These key themes are brought to life by engaging tasks, vibrant colours, and a series of six characters who learn alongside students, helping them to connect their learning with real-world situations.

Max Maths – Making Real-World Connections has been developed by a world-leading team of maths educators, with deep experience in teaching, training, examining, consulting, and resource development.

Comprised of a Student’s Book and Workbook for Grades 2-6 and a combined Student’s Workbook for Grade K and Grade 1, full teacher support is provided through free Online Teacher’s Guides for each Grade.

The seven-level series has already received much praise from teachers across the Caribbean, with one teacher from Grenada saying: “The various activities in each unit are very interesting, engaging, vivid and age appropriate. The activities are exceptional in this manuscript. They are interesting and highly engaging from the beginning to the end of each unit. This will be fun while learning. Excited indeed.”

More information about Max Maths – Making Real-World Connections is available on the Macmillan Education Caribbean website and social media channels soon, including where to buy your copies, sneak peeks and more.

