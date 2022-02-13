Macmillan Education Caribbean Introduces #TeachersTips – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- After a very different few years of teaching throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Macmillan Education Caribbean has launched a fun social media campaign to help refresh and encourage educators as they return from the holidays.

Dubbed #TeachersTips, this campaign launched on January 17th and will be running across

Macmillan Caribbean’s social platforms throughout January and February.

The campaign features videos and quotes from four educational experts, some of whom have contributed to the Macmillan Education-Caribbean materials already in use across the islands.

Teachers Tips will focus on five different themes and skills that educators can incorporate

into their classrooms, with the experts offering both opinions and practical advice on each

theme.

Each week will explore a new theme. The campaign can be followed on Macmillan

Education Caribbean’s Twitter and Facebook page, as well as their newly established

LinkedIn page.

The campaign features Andrew Jeffrey, an author, Primary Maths Consultant and expert on

the Singapore Approach in Mathematics, and Debbie Roberts, well-known author for the

Caribbean and experienced teacher trainer.

Further advice comes from featured author and teacher trainer Tony Cotton, who has written a book on teaching during the pandemic, and Bob Kibble, editor and writer for the Max Science Primary series.

Each of these education experts has extensive experience in teaching and the challenges it can pose.

Additionally, each expert has written educational texts, and are highly familiar with how to use a range of activities to engage young learners.

One of the biggest conversations tackled in the Teachers Tips campaign is how to engage

learners when they may not be physically in the classroom.

The emphasis on the remote nature of much learning means that this campaign is designed for any educator – whether they are teachers themselves, or people who want to support their child’s learning at home.

Featured expert Andrew Jeffrey said about the campaign: “I very much enjoyed working on

this project. I am looking forward to seeing how it resonates with teachers.”

To follow the campaign, please visit the Macmillan Education Caribbean social media pages.

