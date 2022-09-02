Macmillan Education Caribbean Announces New Social Campaign – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Macmillan Education Caribbean has announced the launch of their Level up Literacycampaign, designed to refresh teachers as they return to schools and support them as theywork with different literacy levels in their new classrooms.

This campaign, which is set to run from 12-29 September, will offer teachers and educatorsthe chance to boost their literacy knowledge and skills in a series of online webinars.

A supporting social media campaign will provide further activities and learnings that can beapplied in the classrooms, in addition to free Teacher’s Guides which come with enrichedplanning, support, and visual resources such as wall charts.

Based on the Macmillan Education popular literacy titles, Grammar Rules! and SpellingRules!, this social campaign is a chance for teachers to inject fun and established literacypedagogy into teaching the most essential skills of communication and comprehension.

– Advertisement –

The series of webinars, hosted by Literacy expert Charlotte Rance, cover a range of topics –from making grammar education fun, to assessing and supporting students of a range ofabilities in the classroom.

Each webinar lasts one hour, and teachers will receive a certificate of participation on attending.

This campaign compounds Macmillan Education Caribbean’s promise of making educationaccessible, as all webinars will be available on demand – so that teachers who are busy with the demands of the new school year will be able to access the content whenever it suits them.

Follow Level Up Literacy across Macmillan Education Caribbean’s social media channels orvisit their website for more information.

SOURCE: Macmillan Education Caribbean

– Advertisement –