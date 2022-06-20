Macao shuts most businesses as Covid cases surge, but casinos stay open

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Macao, the world’s biggest gambling hub, began its second day of mass Covid-19 testing on Monday after dozens of locally transmitted cases were discovered over the weekend.

But while most businesses have shut, casinos remain open.

The testing of Macao’s roughly 600,000 residents is expected to end on Tuesday. The Chinese-ruled former Portuguese colony adheres to China’s strict zero-Covid policy that aims to eradicate all outbreaks at just about any cost.

The casino hub recorded 31 cases on Sunday, ending an eight-month streak of zero infections, the Macao government announced in a Facebook post.

City officials have begun closing schools, tourist attractions, cultural venues and all non-essential businesses. Restaurants have been ordered to suspend dine-in services.

