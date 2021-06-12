Next Post

Gas explosion in central China kills at least 12 | Loop St. Lucia

Sun Jun 13 , 2021
At least 12 people were killed and 39 seriously injured Sunday after a gas line explosion tore through a residential neighborhood in central China.   Responders to the early morning blast in the city of Shiyan in Hubei province sent more

