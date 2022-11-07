LUCELEC Trough System Update #2 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) restored service to 99% of all customers in the North when Forestiere was energized at 12:39 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Service restoration following the passage of a trough system on Sunday, November 6, began at 3:42 p.m. LUCELEC Technical crews and contractors are currently working to restore service to the small section of Balata that remains without power.

The LUCELEC Union substation was severely impacted by heavy flooding and remains de-energized to facilitate clean up. In the coming days, service interruptions will be required to repair damaged poles and other infrastructure in certain areas. To minimize inconvenience, LUCELEC will inform customers and the general public ahead of those.

LUCELEC apologises to its customers for the inconvenience caused by the interruption in service and thanks them for their patience and understanding.

– Advertisement –

SOURCE: St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited

– Advertisement –