LUCELEC: Supply Chain Challenges Delaying Streetlight Repairs, Replacements – St. Lucia Times News

St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) says supply chain challenges are delaying a long outstanding order for new streetlights and associated spare parts.

The power company is still awaiting delivery of an order placed in December last year, originally scheduled for delivery at the end of March.

The supplier has since shifted that delivery date to late June into July this year.

Currently, LUCELEC has no streetlights or parts in stock to repair or replace defective lights. The company understands the importance of streetlights and sincerely regrets the inconvenience to the public. It is working with its suppliers to deliver the goods at the soonest.

In the meantime, LUCELEC continues to take reports of defective streetlights and requests for new lights to update its database accordingly. This will ensure a rapid response when the streetlights are received on island.

Streetlight reports can be made at any of LUCELEC’s Customer Service offices, through the remote options to contact the Customer Service department by mobile or WhatsApp at 285-6796 | 285-7859| 285-3593| 285-3329 or by email at [email protected] on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Messages can also be sent by WhatsApp only to 727-8019.

Reports can also be made via direct message to the company’s social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To make a report – the pole number, location and contact information for the person making the report are required.

LUCELEC will advise the public when the lights are delivered and will immediately begin repairs and installations.

The Company thanks the public for their patience and understanding and again, apologizes for the inconvenience.

Source: St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited

