LUCELEC Shines Spotlight On Team Members – St. Lucia Times

The Sandals Grande ballroom was transformed into an affair that rivaled any other held by Jay Gatsby – the fictional F. Scott Fitzgerald character made legendary for his Jazz Age lavish parties.

It was fitting given that the St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) staff awards was a Gatsby themed celebration, “A Night in the Spotlight”.

LUCELEC recognized the 2022 efforts of team members, with awards in a number of categories. This was the first official duty of new Managing Director – Gilroy Pultie, who took the opportunity to thank his predecessor Trevor Louisy for a smooth transition into his new role and the staff whose efforts were being feted.

“I wish to thank all of you, nominees and soon to be awardees for your contributions. These awards reflect the importance of some of our key values such as excellence, teamwork, innovation and leadership to the achievement of operational excellence and our strategy. We are proud of all of you whether or not you receive an award tonight.”

It was a night to celebrate not only the winners – but also the company. Chairman of the LUCELEC Board of Directors, John Joseph was on hand to do just that on behalf of the Board.

“Without the entire LUCELEC Team, our vision is simply on paper but the LUCELEC Team has consistently performed and made the vision a reality which continues today.” He continued, “LUCELEC staff and [the] LUCELEC utility is one of the best internationally, period and that needs to be recognized by all because the work that goes into making LUCELEC what it is, is consistent, it doesn’t end. It just keeps going and its staff are willing to shoulder that burden.”

Human Resource Manager Mrs Sharon Narcisse challenged all team members to ask themselves three things to ensure they continued to work towards excellence – what do I need to start doing, what should I stop doing and what should I continue doing.

“The spotlight tonight is really on our employees who have worked exceptionally well during the year 2022. LUCELEC values the contributions of its employees and so we are recognizing tonight our employees outstanding achievements that are aligned to the company’s Corporate Strategy and values. We say a heartfelt thank you for your contribution to LUCELEC’s success.”

Awards were handed out in eight categories including Living The Core Values, Customer Excellence, Team, Innovation, Leadership and Special Achievement.

The Supervisor of the Year Grades 7-9 was Hester Hyacinth and 4-6 went to Barnett George. Georgina Belas of the Customer Service department was the Junior Employee of the Year. The Small Department of the Year was Information System and Large Department, Finance and Accounts.

And because it was a themed affair – awards were also presented in recognition of the Best Dressed Male Kirk Aroudel; Best Dressed Female Jhazmin Francis and Best Dressed Couple – Mr. and Mrs. Kirton Emmanuel.

SOURCE: St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited

