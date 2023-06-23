LUCELEC Restores Power To Seventy-Five Percent Of Customers – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) crews have restored power to seventy-five percent of customers who lost power during Tropical Storm Bret.

The power company posted the announcement on its Facebook page at 2:20 pm on Friday.

LUCELEC crews began damage assessment and power restoration at about 8:30 am after Bret’s passage overnight and clearance from the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).

And in its Tropical Storm Bret System Update #2, the electric utility said its system suffered no major infrastructural damage.

“Most of the power outages were caused by numerous instances of damage to power lines by trees, branches, and wind gusts causing feeders to trip,” LUCELEC noted.

At the time of its second system update, the electric utility disclosed that the main areas where customers were without service; included from Dennery, Au Tabor to La Haut, Sarrot to Vanard, Fond St. Jacques, parts of Choiseul, Laborie, Cap Estate, Rodney Bay Ramp, Hill 20 to Fond Canine in Babonneau, Forestierre, Morne Du Don, part of Grass Street, parts of Castries East namely Bagatelle, Rock Hall, Arundell Hill, part of Entrepot and Marchand including Bishop’s Gap.

The affected areas also included Thomazo and parts of Coubaril.

LUCELEC apologised for the inconvenience caused by the service interruptions and extended sincere thanks for the patience and understanding of customers.

Headline photo (Stock image)

